Heights Earth Day Clean Up will target Black Creek Park

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Environmental Commission will host its annual Earth Day Clean Up at Black Creek Park on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rain date will be Sunday, April 22 at the same time.

The park, located at Sixth Avenue and North Lake Drive behind the Spring Lake Heights Public Works and Recycling facility, accumulates an abundance of litter build up throughout the year, according to a press release from Kathleen Crippen, environmental commission chair.

The event focuses on maintaining the area within the “critically impaired” Wreck Pond Watershed.

Ms. Crippen said the event has been run by the environmental commission since it was created in 2004, and it was run before that through environmental commission member Nancy Maclearie’s Wreck Pond Watershed group.

Each year, about 24 people attend the clean up of all different ages. Volunteers do not need to be Spring Lake Heights residents. In previous years, items from bicycles to an old refrigerator have been extracted from the water.

