Annual Trout Contest for Kids to be held on Saturday

SPRING LAKE — The Shark River Surf Anglers’ [SRSA] annual Trout Contest for Kids will take place this Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Spring Lake in Divine Park.

This past Saturday, March 31, the SRSA worked with a New Jersey hatchery and some eager children to stock the lake with over 600 trout for the contest, said SRSA President Greg Hueth.

“It took an hour to put them all in, and the kids help,” said Mr. Hueth. “They go crazy, they love it. They’re helping with the buckets and the whole thing.”

However, last Saturday was just a teaser for the real fun to come — the contest.

The contest, in its 18th year, offers children ages 15 and under to come out enjoy a morning of fishing, and provides them with the opportunity to not only learn how to fish, but to earn a prize while doing it.

For the first time this year, Mr. Hueth said, the SRSA will push to close off the east end of the lake to allow for a children-only area.

“So that the families and the kids have a great fishing experience,” said Mr. Hueth, who added that the rest of the lake will be open for fishing as well.

According to Mr. Hueth, awards will include a grand prize to an overall winner; along with first, second and third place prizes to individual winners in each of four different age categories.

In addition to prizes for the winners, every contestant will receive a “thank you” prize package that contains about $40 worth of goods and gear.

