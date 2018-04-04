$10 million suit over liquor license transfer is refiled

BELMAR — Matthew and Timothy Harmon have refiled a $10 million lawsuit that accuses the Borough of Belmar and several of its officials with improperly and illegally denying a liquor license they had sought in connection with a redevelopment project.

The lawsuit, filed in April of 2017, was recently dismissed by a federal judge.

The litigation stems from the Belmar borough council’s rejection of a routine liquor license transfer from the Harmons’ now-closed restaurant 507 Main to Salt, located just steps from Borough Hall on the waterfront.

The refiled complaint repeats, with some additional details, allegations that borough officials, including Mayor Matthew Doherty and Police Chief Andrew Huisman, deliberately delayed and thwarted their efforts to open the business.

The borough has disputed the claims and Mayor Doherty Tuesday labeled the new complaint as “ridiculous.”

Following the dismissal of the original complaint, the Harmon’s attorney, Roger McLaughlin, said that because the ruling was made “without prejudice,” his clients were free to refile, adding, “from our perspective the litigation is far from over.”

