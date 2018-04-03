Kathleen T. Allen

Kathleen T. Allen, 76, Of Hicksville, New York and most recently of Hawthorne, Florida unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, March 27 with her husband, Raymond, by her side.

Kathleen was born in Elizabethand lived in Woodhaven, Queens, New York before moving to Hicksville where she met her soon-to-be husband, marrying in 1960. They