Helen M. Harris, 90, of Neptune City, passed away on Thursday, March 15.
Mrs. Harris, née Hopkins, was born in Spring Lake and grew up in Bradley Beach. She lived in Neptune City for most of her life. She retired after many years of employment with the S.S. Adams Novelty
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)