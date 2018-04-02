Structure fire displaces residents on Pearce Avenue

MANASQUAN — Members of the Manasquan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 89 Pearce Ave. at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. The fire left the home uninhabitable and the occupants are staying with family.

According to a press release from Fire Marshal Christopher Barkalow, director of fire services of the Manasquan Fire District No. 1, the fire was called by members of the department who spotted the fire from the firehouse on Parker Avenue.

One occupant was assisted from a basement window of the home by the first members on the scene. The occupant was then evaluated by emergency medical services personnel but refused transport to the hospital.

Crews encountered the “two-story, wood frame, single family dwelling with heavy fire showing from the front of the home,” the press release reads.

A second alarm was transmitted upon arrival and brought mutual aid from Wall Township, Sea Girt, Brielle and Asbury Park fire departments. The Spring Lake Heights Fire Department covered the area during the fire.

The fire was controlled in about 40 minutes, but firefighters spent most of the day conducting overhaul and checking for fire in hidden voids, the release reads.

The fire is under investigation by the Manasquan Fire Marshal and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, but does not appear suspicious.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.