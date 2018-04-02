Residents remain displaced at Conway apartments in Brick

Brick Township — Authorities have linked a fire at the George J. Conway Apartments to a resident smoking in their room, according to the township’s fire safety chief.

“We are looking at careless use of smoking materials as the cause,” Kevin Batzel, chief of fire safety, said Monday, adding the resident believed to have caused the fire was transported to Ocean County Medical Center in Brick for smoke inhalation and minor burns last Friday, the day the fire occurred.

On March 30 all 130 residents in two areas of the building were evacuated. While some residents of the apartments have returned to their homes, others expect their living situations to return to normal next week.

“We’re hoping to get the first, second and third floors online by a week from today,” Rom Jampel, executive director of the Brick Housing Authority which owns the apartment building, said on Monday.

“The fourth floor we are hoping [will open] the following week.”

Of the 130 people evacuated from the apartment building, 90 had returned by Monday, according to Mr. Jampel. Some residents, around 30, were staying with family and around a dozen were being housed at the Best Western Leisure Inn in Lakewood.

Last Friday, March 30, a fire broke out at the at the Conway Towers on the fourth floor of section B at around 10 p.m. The building is on the corner of Chambers Bridge Road and Ovation Way.

According to the Brick Police Department’s Facebook page, responders located the fire on the fourth floor, where they were able to enter the fully engulfed apartment and extinguish the blaze. The Conway Towers sustained heavy water damage.

The Police Athletic League building on Drum Point Road, along with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, provided shelter to residents after they were evacuated from the building.

[More_os]