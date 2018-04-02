Patrick David Conaghan

Patrick David Conaghan, 80, best known as “Judge” Conaghan, passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, on March 27.

Pat was born in Jersey City and lived all his life in Bayonne. He had great pride and love for his hometown, the people in it and the support and love