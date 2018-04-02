George F. Eckert

George F. Eckert, 96, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, March 31.

George Eckert lived a full life. He was surrounded by his family and friends, even during his last days on earth. The son of a truck driver and homemaker, he grew up in the Eckert family house, a tenement