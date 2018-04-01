Easter Parade a family event at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – Easter festivities drew hundreds to the shore as families from near and far dressed in their Sunday best for a chance to win big at the annual Easter Parade at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk April 1.

“It really has become an annual tradition. We have a lot of local families, as well as people that travel, and it is cool to see the kids when they are babies and see them grow up every year,” Toby Wolf, Jenkinson’s director of marketing, said.

“It is a lot of fun for the community, but we couldn’t do it without the help of the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce … the businesses that contribute prizes and the people that take the time out of their Easter to come judge. We couldn’t do it without them.”

The parade kicked off around 1 p.m. led by the Easter Bunny, who enjoyed taking pictures with the young attendees and their parents. Traveling down the boardwalk to a round of applause from arcaders and family who turned out to show their support, three unique floats had many snapping photos in amazement at the craftsmanship. Floats paid homage to the Easter holiday as well as to classic films including “Alice in Wonderland” and the “Wizard of Oz.”

“We’re extremely excited. It’s kind of been a couple months of coming together. My wife had the idea of what we were going to do and I was the constructor if you will but it was a labor of love,” Marcus Onni, whose family won in the Float category, said of his Easter display.

“We’ve come down here every year since our oldest son was about 2 years old and typically have entered them individually but … this year we decided to go a little bit further and we had a great time with it and I think it came together exactly the way we wanted so we are really happy. It was a great time.”

