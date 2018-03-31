Brick residents temporarily displaced by late evening fire

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Most of 130 residents evacuated during a late evening fire Friday will be able to return home later tonight, according to local law enforcement officials.

A statement posted on the Brick Township Police Department’s Facebook page this afternoon reads that, at 7:30 p.m. March 31, “residents of Conway Towers A & C sections can return to their apartments. Residents of B section will be able to return in 5 to 10 days.”

Around 10:22 p.m. March 30, the department received multiple 911 calls for a report of “heavy smoke conditions at 165 Chambers Bridge Road,” the George J. Conway Apartments; a 266-unit building owned by the Brick Township Housing Authority.

According to updates on the department’s Facebook page, multiple units responded to the scene including township police, fire and EMS personnel, who “evacuated the entire building to a nearby apartment complex.”

Responders located the fire on the fourth floor, where they were able to enter the fully engulfed apartment and extinguish the blaze. The Conway Towers sustained a lot of water damage.

According to the department’s statement, a preliminary investigation into the cause of fire by the Fire Bureau has deemed it a “result of careless use of smoking materials.” The incident is still under investigation.

According to officials, three victims were taken to the hospital; one for minor burns and smoke inhalation and two others for cardiac conditions. Two of the three victims have been treated and released from the hospital, according to updates.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army provided shelter to 50 residents.

Mayor John Ducey commended first responders for their efforts, tweeting “Great job by our volunteer fire companies. Thanks to PAL for sheltering the residents as well. Also Red Cross and Salvation Army were terrific in helping with the sheltering and needs of the residents.”

