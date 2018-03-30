Prosecutor: Deadly force by Brick police vs. armed suspect was justified

BRICK TOWNSHIP- The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, as well as the state Attorney General’s Office, have concluded that the use of deadly force by officers of the Brick Township Police Department against an armed suspect last August was legally justified.

“The undisputed facts of this case establish that the use of deadly force by the police officers was legally justified,” the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release, adding the state Office of the Attorney General was in agreement with the assessment.

On August 20, 2017, Sgt. Donald Smith and Patrol Officers Anthony Chadwick, Richard Zimmer and Ryan Osborn were dispatched to 141 Meridian Drive on a 911 call at 5:30 a.m. on a report of ongoing assault, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

When the officers arrived at the scene, according to the police department, they saw Keshawn Wilson standing in the door armed with a Rohm .38 Special Revolver. When officers commanded him to drop the weapon, Mr. Wilson opened fire on them.

“The officers returned fire and struck him, causing him to fall on the landing outside the residence,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Mr. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:23 a.m.

An investigation by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Criminalistics Unit recovered one .38 caliber discharged projectile from the scene that was consistent with being fired from the Rohm Revolver. The four bullet cartridges in the cylinder exhibited “light hit” firing pin impressions on the primer that were consistent with the Rohm Revolver.

A neighbor who viewed the events corroborated the statements given by the officers, law enforcement officials said. She observed a thin man with a goatee standing inside the doorway of the home firing a handgun toward police. She reported she heard the police officers yelling several times, “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” and the man was holding the gun chest high with his body turned sideways pointing the gun toward the police.

