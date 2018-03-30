Peter M. Jager

Peter M. Jager, Sr., 77, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Tuesday, March 27, 2017.

Born in Elizabeth to the late Peter and Agnes Jager, he lived in Hillside before moving to Point Pleasant 40 years ago.

Mr. Jager had worked in sales and retired as owner of Metro Business Systems, Point Pleasant.

