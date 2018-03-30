Nationally televised Easter Mass filmed at St. Catharine

SPRING LAKE — St. Catharine Church will be featured in the nationally televised Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord this Easter morning.

The Mass will feature principal celebrant and homilist, the Most Reverend David M. O’Connell, C.M., 10th Bishop of Trenton and president emeritus of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and will air at 5 a.m. on WABC New York, according to a press release.

The Mass will also be available for viewing on the home pages of DioceseofTrenton.org and TrentonMonitor.com any time after 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning.

Also taking part are several concelebrating priests, including Father Harold Cullen and Father Martin O’Reilly, pastor and parochial vicar, respectively, of St. Catharine-St. Margaret Parish; and the St. Catharine Adult Choir and Youth Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Jarred Tafaro.

The program was taped Nov. 30 and produced by the Diocese’s Department of Multimedia Production for the Interfaith Broadcasting Commission and ABC.

According to the press release, students from Catholic schools arrived by the “bus loads.” Participating students represented St. Catharine School; St. Rose High School, Belmar; Trenton Catholic Academy, Hamilton; St. John Vianney High School, Holmdel, and Mater Dei Prep, Middletown.

