Students, NJ take action on school shooting risk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Student activism continues in the aftermath of the school shootings last month, while state officials are ramping up security by calling for federal agencies to respond to school threats.

Students from Point Pleasant Beach High School and G. Harold Antrim Elementary School traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the March For Our Lives last weekend.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office also made their own statement this week, regarding a new law enforcement directive in relation to tips of suspicious activitiy that may be related to terrorism.

The news release from the Office of State Attorney General Gubir S. Grewal said the new directive is “to clarify that when local law enforcement agencies receive tips about suspicious activity related to terrorism or threatened acts of violence, including violence directed at schools, they must immediately notify both their County Terrorism Coordinators and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, which, in turn, shall immediately share such reports with the FBI.”

“When there is a potential threat to our school students or people anywhere in New Jersey, law enforcement alerts, information-sharing, and action must happen immediately, not within 24 hours,” said Attorney General Grewal. “There can be no delay or hanging back at any level to assess the situation when the lives of students or others may be at risk.”

Beach marches on D.C.

A group of 17 students got to make the trip down to Washington, chaperoned by three parents for the non-school sanctioned event, providing for one full bus. A local resident donated the money to pay for a bus so local students could travel to the D.C. march.

Stacey and Dennis McGlinchy were two of the chaperones for the trip, on which their son Jack and daughter Caroline also traveled. Caroline was one of the four eighth-grade students from G. Harold Antrim Elementary School to attend the march and Jack, a sophomore, was one of just three boys to attend the march from Point Beach.

“My kids were really moved by the whole experience,” Mrs. McGlinchy said.

“It’s a cool experience to have because when we were down there every speaker was under 20 years old so it didn’t feel like we were too young and out of place,” said Caroline.

