Recalling when Studebakers still rolled in the USA

POINT PLEASANT — Some of the most iconic automobiles in the history of American “motor cars” are the stars of a new exhibit at the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey.
“Studebakers” spans the decades from 1941 to 1967, when the automaker ceased production.
“Studebaker was really one of the older American auto manufacturers,” said Ray Patnaude, display manager of the museum, who has a personal connection with the brand.
“I’ve grown up with Stude- bakers all my life because my dad was a dealer,” he said. “I had a lot of the more exotic Studebakers — the Avanti, the Golden Hawk — and the different high performance products they made. I’ve been around Studebakers a long time so this is an excit- ing display.”
The display, which will run through May 4, features: a 1964 convertible, 1964 Avanti, 1964 truck, 1957 Golden Hawk, 1956 Hawk, 1962 Landcruiser, 1967 Avanti, 1961 Lark convertible, 1941 Champ po- lice car, and a 1951 Studebaker Coupe Bullet Nose.
“Studebaker really started by building Conestoga wagons like the ones that went across the country with the founding of the West, then they built electric cars and then they started building regular gas-powered cars,” Mr. Patnaude said.
For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.