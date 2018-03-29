Recalling when Studebakers still rolled in the USA

POINT PLEASANT — Some of the most iconic automobiles in the history of American “motor cars” are the stars of a new exhibit at the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey.

“Studebakers” spans the decades from 1941 to 1967, when the automaker ceased production.

“Studebaker was really one of the older American auto manufacturers,” said Ray Patnaude, display manager of the museum, who has a personal connection with the brand.