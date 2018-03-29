Pirates accept ‘Hart’-felt gift from a ‘Runner of the Year’

POINT BORO — Point Boro junior and star distance runner Devin Hart stepped off the track and onto the football field Monday night.

The Gatorade New Jersey Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year donated a $1,000 grant to the Point Pleasant Pirate Challenger football team through Gatorade’s Play it Forward program.

“I see what the Challenger program does for the town and what they provide for these kids, they get to play the sport they love,” said Hart.

With the money from the grant, head coach and co-founder Dan Richards will buy new practice jerseys, with ‘We have Hart’ printed on the back.

“I’m able to do this because of the money you have given us,” Richards said to Hart, during his speech. “Because of you, we are able to do this.”

