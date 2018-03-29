Lavallette students earn medals on academic team

LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Academic Team brought home four medals during the Donovan Catholic Scholastic Olympics earlier this month.

On Tuesday, March 13, the school competed against 12 other schools and out of the 14 students who participated, four ranked in the top three.

“I’m very proud of the way they all came together and supported each other,” said Lindsey Knehr, advisor for the seventh-grade academic team.

Students Brodie Best, Kevin Burns, Summer Sakowics and Donald Woit were the winners for Lavallette Elementary School.

Donald took home the gold in spelling, Brodie took bronze in history, Kevin won bronze in math and Summer earned bronze in art.

Other competitors on the 14-student team included: Zoe Appleby [math]; Presley Balmer and Olivia Neal [English]; David Fant and Leah Floody [music]; Collin Hutton and Summer Vivenzio [technology]; Jackson Killian [science]; and Casey Langschultz [art].

