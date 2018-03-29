New zoning gives Camp Osborn revival a crucial boost

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Camp Osborn residents were jubilant as the town council approved new zoning allowing them to rebuild five years after the camp was destroyed.

Before the unanimous vote in favor of a new overlay zone, residents who remain displaced five years after Sandy addressed the council.

“For four generations, Camp Osborn has been our ‘field of dreams’,” Nancy Walsh, who lived on Cummins Street, said, holding up a photograph of her former bungalow home for all to see. “This quintessential Jersey Shore place has provided priceless memories to us all. It was and is our Camelot, our happy place. Please let us rebuild.”

The borough council Tuesday night approved an ordinance creating the Camp Osborn Overlay District, which would permit uses currently not allowed in the zone, R-7.5.

There are three Camp Osborn areas on the barrier island this overlay would cover: the beachfront, the median strip and the bay side. The major difference is density — the overlay allows 25 dwelling units per acre, significantly higher than the rest of the R-7.5 zone.

Since the minimum lot size is 7,500 square feet and minimum frontage is 1,875 square feet, the density in the R-7.5 zone works out to about five units per acre, Sean Kinnevy, zoning officer for the township, said.

The overlay will also allow homes to be built to a maximum of 38 feet to the ridge line, 10 feet higher than the rest of the zone.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.