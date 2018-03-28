WHS students seek to fully join April gun protests

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall High School [WHS] students have made requests to participate in a National School Walkout set for next month to show support for stricter gun-control laws.

On April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, students across the country plan a National Student Walkout to protest leaders’ “failures to take action to prevent gun violence.”

A report from senior Jesse Phelps, the student representative on the board of education, states that students are interested in physically exiting the building, having participated in a “Stand Up” event in the hallways of the high school earlier this month.

“In terms of the next event, we have a lot of students who would like to participate in physically walking out of the building,” Jesse’s report, which was read aloud by Superintendent Cheryl Dyer at the Tuesday, March 20 meeting, read.

“Although our previous event was great, many feel that having the option to leave the building would be very empowering,” Jesse wrote. “On behalf of the student body, I would like to ask for Superintendent Dyer’s support and help in planning an event that might include exiting the building at 10 a.m. on April 20, alongside of students of other high schools all over the nation.”

According to Mrs. Dyer, plans are “still in the works” for the walkout event, and meetings have been held with administrators and students in order to discuss logistics.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.