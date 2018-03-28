Spring Lake moves toward banning tents on beaches

SPRING LAKE — This coming summer, there may be some changes to what’s allowed on the beaches in Spring Lake. The borough council will introduce an ordinance at its next meeting prohibiting the use of tents on borough beaches.

Officials discussed the coming tent prohibition at its meeting on Tuesday, March 27.

According to Mayor Jennifer Naughton, the borough was approached by a number of residents last beach season about the increasing use of tents on Spring Lake beaches, and the borough even considered a prohibition in the middle of the season last year.

“Our beaches are very crowded, and it’s really just a matter that we have to share the beach that we have in a way that accommodates everybody, because the tents that we’ve seen have a tendency to block people from seeing the ocean. Even the lifeguards can be blocked from certain angles,” said Council President Brendan Judge.

Mayor Naughton said the ordinance is not designed to generate revenue, and that most offenders will receive a warning. Mr. Judge said that only flagrant offenders — those who outright ignore the warning — will receive a summons, which would be subject to the general penalty for an ordinance violation, which is up to $1,000.

The borough council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

