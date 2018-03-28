Borough considers plastic bag ban for single retail sales

BELMAR — It could soon become difficult to find a plastic grocery bag in Belmar.

Councilman Tom Brennan, council liaison to the Belmar Environmental Commission [BEC], proposed the banning of borough businesses from using single-use plastic bags at the borough council’s meeting on Tuesday, March 20.

“Anything that we can come up with that will reduce the footprint of using plastic and leaving it, we should do,” said Mr. Brennan at the council meeting. “These single-use plastic bags are by far the simplest thing for us to do … I think it’s something we can do to make Belmar an environmental leader in our county, and our region.”

According to Mr. Brennan, if the borough were to decide to move forward with a plastic bag ban, it would only prohibit businesses from using single-use plastic bags with handles that are often used at convenience stores and grocery stores.

“Not talking about dry-cleaning bags, not talking about the kind of bag that you use for purchasing produce. We’re talking about the kind of thing that you get at a grocery store,” said Mr. Brennan.

The Belmar Business Partnership [BBP] supports the idea of plastic bag prohibition.

“The Belmar Business Partnership believes plastic pollution is a serious environmental threat to coastal birds, sea life and marine wildlife, and we support efforts by town officials, residents, and business owners to keep trash off our beaches and out of our waterways,” said Christine Cardellino, BBP trustee.

According to Ms. Cardellino, a number of Belmar businesses already have adopted green initiatives on their own, such as using paper straws, biodegradable food takeout containers, recyclable cups, and paper bags instead of plastic.

