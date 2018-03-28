Longest serving member of fire company dies at 92

MANASQUAN — George Edward Minier, the longest serving member of the Volunteer Engine Company No. 2, died on Thursday, March 15, at age 92.

Mr. Minier, a lifelong resident of Manasquan, was born in 1926 and lived on East Main Street. In a letter he once wrote to The Coast Star, Mr. Minier said that his fondest memories of the borough began in the early 1930s when his family opened a restaurant, Minier’s Lunch, next to Leggett’s grocery store, now Leggett’s Sand Bar.

“I was lucky to be born in Manasquan,” he wrote in the letter. Mr. Minier joined Volunteer Engine Company No. 2 in July of 1942 while attending Manasquan High School.

According to George Stork, president of the Volunteer Engine Company No. 2, Mr. Minier would tell stories of jumping out of windows at the high school during the war to answer fire calls.

After graduating MHS in 1944, Mr. Minier enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the Franklin D. Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Destroyer Escort. Once he returned home, he rejoined the fire company.

Mr. Minier made his living as a plumbing contractor. He owned and operated George E. Minier Plumbing and Heating and retired in his late 70s. He served as the borough’s plumber for years, Mr. Stork said, and he helped maintain the water fountains on the beach.

Mr. Minier was a member of the Manasquan Elks Lodge, First Aid Squad and Squan Village Historical Society. He was also a member of the Manasquan VFW Post 1838 and served as the chaplain for several years.

