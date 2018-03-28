Bradley Beach celebrates 125th birthday with dinner-dance

The event, which drew 223 people, was dedicated to Bradley Beach and its blessings as a community, as well all of the volunteers, businesses, council members and residents that make such a great borough possible.

Bradley Beach, named for its original developer, James A. Bradley, was incorporated in 1893.

“I think it’s a good time to take stock of how blessed we are as a town,” a smiling Mayor Gary Engelstad said as the crowd gathered. “Our beach is doing great, Main Street’s doing great, we have a ton of volunteers that make it work, so it’s really an opportunity to just celebrate where we are.”

Addressing the gathering later, the mayor said, “My other job [Director of Strategic Partnerships at United Methodist Communities Foundation] provides me the unique opportunity to travel around the state from Sussex County to Cape May County. Inevitably, I get the question, ‘Where are you from?’ When I tell someone Bradley Beach, it’s amazing to watch their face light up. ‘Oh, I love Bradley Beach,’ they’ll tell me.

“We may be small, but our reputation as a special town with a beautiful beach and residents to match is very large.”

Monmouth County Freeholder John Curley also spoke, saying, “We all work together and Gary Engelstad is absolutely right, this town offers everything, all of the amenities that any community can offer its citizenry. It is a beautiful place to live, to work and to play. God bless all of you, and may Bradley Beach live in perpetuity.”