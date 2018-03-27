Glen Fortune Banse

Glen Fortune Banse, 70, went home to our Eternal Lord on Sunday, March 25 and will be gloriously reunited with his beautiful and devoted angel wife, Marilyn; his parents Wesley V. and Grace F. Banse; his brother Wesley V. Banse Jr.; his grandparents Colon and Minnie Fortune and Albert and Julia Banse