Easter eggs and pancakes, thousands of them in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — Pancakes and Easter eggs were abundant at the Wall Township Municipal Complex on Saturday morning with two community events taking place back-to-back.

The Wall Township Community Alliance held their annual pancake breakfast just before the kick-off of the Wall Recreation and Wall Youth Center and Community Services annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Kristin Meyler, Wall Community Alliance coordinator, said the pancake breakfast is in it’s 15th year and is the definition of a community event.

“The money raised goes to drug and alcohol abuse prevention programs in our schools and community, and we get a lot of community support. [Assemblyman] Ned Thomson donates all our cooking supplies and helps work and our police officers cook the food.”

Assemblyman Thomson said that he’s been involved with the breakfast since it’s inception and is happy to volunteer.

“Since we started, we have over 26,000 pancakes served and it’s for such an important cause. With our police officers cooking I can just get out of the way and wash some dishes,” said Assemblyman Thomson.

The Easter egg hunt, which drew 400 children last year, went off without a hitch despite the fields being covered with snow.

Abigail Abeles and Charlotte Roesler, both 3 and of Wall, said that they were excited for the egg hunt and ready to run in the snow.

“I’m going to get all of the eggs,” Charlotte said excitedly.

For all the kids in attendance, 6,000 eggs were hidden, and 14 gold eggs per age group carried an extra prize for those who found them.

“There’s 14 [golden eggs] per age group and we’re going to limit them to one per participant. Each egg has a little prize, but the gold ones get a little extra,” said Patti Miraconda, director of the Wall Youth Center and Community Services.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance, arriving in style on the side of a fire truck.

