Joseph P. Feltz

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
24 views

Joseph P. Feltz, 96, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 24 surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Jersey City to the late John and Bridget Feltz, he lived there and moved to Point Pleasant in 1968.

He worked for the Pennsylvania Rail Road/Amtrak, Penn Station, New York, and