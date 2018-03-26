‘Day of Giving’ to serve up subs for Make-A-Wish Foundation

BRICK TOWNSHIP — All sales and resources from 60 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in New Jersey will support the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Wednesday, March 28, their annual Day of Giving.

Executives from both Jersey Mike’s and Make-A-Wish New Jersey will be at the Brick Township location, 56 Chambers Bridge Road, on Wednesday. The executives have also been invited to the Point Pleasant and Manasquan locations of the franchise as well.

Along with Tom Weatherall, CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey, a family supported by the charity will also be at the Brick location.

According to Beth Richman, media contact at Jersey Mike’s, in 2017, the sub shop locations in north, central and coastal New Jersey raised $263,000 for Make-A-Wish New Jersey during the Month of Giving campaign, resulting in 28 wishes granted to local children with critical illnesses.

Ms. Richman said, “Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $28 million for local charities and has distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes [across the United States].”

“Whether customers order a sub, a catered meal or even a bag of chips, we will donate every single dollar – and we mean all of it — not just the profit,” she added.

All March long, Jersey Mike’s has been celebrating their Month of Giving and patrons have donated to the various charities supported.

