Grandparents join students’ call for stricter gun control

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Parents and grandparents from Brick Township marched on Chambers Bridge Road to rally for stricter gun laws on Saturday morning.

At about 11 a.m. on March 24 the group marched across Chambers Bridge Road outside the Brick Township Housing Authority apartments 17 times, in memory of the 17 victims of the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Each time the group crossed the busy street they chanted the name of one of the victims. Many people driving by honked their horns and waved in support of the rally.

Ron Jampel, one of the march coordinators and chairman of the Brick Township Housing Authority, said, “We are just thankful to the kids for getting this whole thing started and making their voices heard on such an important issue. We’re here to support them.”

“A lot of us have kids in the schools or grandkids and we want what’s best for their safety,” Mr. Jampel added.

Robin Gedrich, a trustee of the Brick Township Housing Authority, said the rally was a success and that the group grew by a few parents after word got out about the march.

Some in the group held signs, which they spent hours making on Friday afternoon.

