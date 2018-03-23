‘Smoke-free’ signs debut on the boardwalk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — When beach season arrives, visitors may notice a change in the air as the boardwalk begins its first summer as a “smoke-free” zone.

The ordinance banning smoking on the boardwalkt was originally passed in the fall and earlier this month signs were posted around the boardwalk area informing visitors of the ban on both regular and electronic cigarettes.

This means that smoking will be prohibited on both the beachfront and the boardwalk.

Members of the American Cancer Society gathered with the chief of police and council members for the unveiling of the signs on Tuesday, March 20.

“We are so happy to see that Point Pleasant Beach has passed an ordinance making the boardwalk smoke-free. This will help create a safer, healthier environment for residents and all who visit. We are proud that Point Pleasant Beach is leading the way, and happy to support their efforts,” said Amy Nolan, director of community development for the American Cancer Society.

Members of council credited the original idea to Chief Joseph A. Michigan, who said the police department had received comments that smoking was disruptive to visitors’ enjoyment of the boardwalk.

“You’d walk down the boardwalk and you could see the clouds of smoke … Personally, I am not a smoker and I find it offensive as well … I thought it was a great idea and the ordinance was adopted so I’m very pleased with it,” said Chief Michigan.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.