School district will host educational forum on vaping

POINT PLEASANT — The school district will host a forum next week to educate the community on the health risks of “vaping,” a growing trend among high school-aged students.

“Vaping: Danger in Disguise, The Medical and Behavioral Implications of Electronic Cigarettes: A Forum for Parents and Students,” will take place Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in the Loren Donley Center for the Performing Arts at Point Pleasant Borough High School, located on Laura Herbert Drive.

“Vaping is increasing around the state and around the country,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said at a recent board of education meeting. “The district has been addressing students … to talk about the effects.”

According to statistics provided by the district, since their introduction in 2006, “the use of electronic cigarettes, or vapes, has exploded, especially among youth and teens. Between 2011 and 2016 — the most recent year with statistical use data — e-cigarette use has risen among adolescents from 1.5 percent to 16.2 percent.”

The forum on Wednesday will feature a panel of experts, including the chief operating officer of Southern Ocean Medical Center, a doctor of internal medicine, a pulmonologist, and an adolescent psychiatrist will share the latest data and known health risks of vaping.

District officials, including the superintendent, high school principal and high school student assistance counselor, will discuss educational efforts aimed at preventing vaping and where health experts envision this dangerous trend heading in the future.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to have their questions answered by the experts.