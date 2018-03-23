Madolyn J. Cooper

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
21 views
Madolyn J. Cooper, 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away March 20, 2018 at Meridian Health Hospice in Brick.
 

She was known as Lynn or Sweetie. She was born in Elizabeth and owned and operated her Elizabeth School of Dance for many years before retiring in 1967 and moving to the shore.

Lynn enjoyed spending