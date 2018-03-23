Councilwoman recognized for years of service to Lavallette

LAVALLETTE — Anita Zalom, council president in Lavallette, was honored by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities recently for more than 20 years of service to the community.

“Next to my family, [serving on council] is the thing that I love so much … So I was very proud,” said Ms. Zalom about the honor.

When the mayor announced the accolade at the Monday, March 13, council meeting a round of applause erupted throughout the room from those in attendance.

Ms. Zalom was one of just 13 honorees from all across the state on Wednesday, March 14. Mayor Walter LaCicero was in attendance to show his support.

“I was really proud that my mayor took the time to come all the way out to Trenton … I was so proud to represent everyone in this town and I was actually 28 years,” said Ms. Zalom.

The officials honored were presented with a certificate to commemorate their entering into the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Elected Officials Hall of Fame.

“Having selflessly served in elected municipal office for a tenure not less than 20 years … [Ms. Zalom] is hereby inducted as a member of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Elected Officials Hall of Fame,” Ms. Zalom’s certificate reads.

