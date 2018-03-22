WW II ship that carried the ‘Belmar Four’ discovered

BELMAR — This past St. Patrick’s Day, the wreckage of the U.S.S. Juneau — the ship that the “Belmar Four” lost their lives aboard when it was sunk by a Japanese torpedo in 1942 — was discovered.

On March 17, the wreckage of the long lost ship was discovered 4,200 meters below the surface, resting on the floor of the South Pacific off the coast of the Solomon Islands, by the expedition crew of Research Vessel (R/V) Petrel, which is owned by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul G. Allen.

The “Belmar Four,” Francis E. Class, Alfred J. Ferruggiaro, Joseph R. McConnell and Robert E. Sherman, along with over 600 other men, lost their lives aboard the U.S.S. Juneau on Nov. 13, 1942 in the battle of Guadalcanal.

Each year, an annual memorial service, sponsored by the former Belmar-Wall Juneau VFW Post 2620 and the Belmar Council of Churches, hold a memorial service for the four sons of Belmar who were killed on that fateful day.

According to a press release, the R/V Petrel’s autonomous underwater vehicle [AUV] first identified the ship in its side scan sonar on March 17. Upon analysis of the sonar data, the Petrel crew deployed its remotely operated underwater vehicle [ROV] on March 18 to verify the wreckage through its video feed.

Five brothers from Waterloo, Indiana — George, Francis “Frank,” Joseph, Madison “Matt” and Albert Sullivan — were also killed aboard the U.S.S. Juneau.

“We certainly didn’t plan to find the Juneau on St. Patrick’s Day. The variables of these searches are just too great,” said Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for Mr. Allen, in a press release. “But finding the USS Juneau on Saint Patrick’s Day is an unexpected coincidence that allow us to pay final respects to the Sullivan brothers and all the service members who were lost 76 years ago.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.