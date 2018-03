MANASQUAN – The spring play at Manasquan High School is still scheduled to premiere tonight on Thursday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m., even though schools are closed today.

The production this year will be the Tony Award winning musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

The show will run from Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 22, 23 and 24. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. in the Jack Nicholson Theatre at Manasquan High School. Tickets can be reserved by calling 732-223-8330.