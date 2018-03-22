Controversy over special education heats up in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A school district initiative to integrate more students in special education classes into regular classrooms with the rest of the student body was widely criticized by parents at a district forum this week.

On March 19, the Brick Township School District presented to parents a plan for more inclusive classes for special education students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade.

Parents had received a letter March 1 informing them, “The district has embraced inclusive environments for all pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students for the 2018-2019 school year.”

The letter invited parents to attend the presentation, which took place at Brick Memorial High School.

Inclusive classes would mean that some students who are currently in special education classrooms would not be separated from the rest of the student population and would be integrated into general education classrooms.

The push for this new initiative came out of a special education audit in the 2015-2016 school year by the state Department of Education, district officials said.“The state [Department of Education] comes and does monitoring and we have been cited for not offering ‘least restrictive environments’ [to students],” said Colleen Dalrymple, the district’s special education director, adding when she was brought into the district last year pushing for more inclusive classes was her “charge.”

A spokesman for the state DOE declined a request for information pending the filing of an Open Public Records Act request.

