Squan-A-Thon tops last year’s fundraising mark

MANASQUAN— More than 300 students participated in last Friday’s Squan-A-Thon at Manasquan High School, raising over $142,000 for families affected by pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses.

The funds raised at the the annual event, which stretched into Saturday morning, topped last year’s proceeds by $21,000.

The nine-year-old tradition at Manasquan High School is a 12-hour dance marathon, where participants dance from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning and must raise at least $200 to participate.

Faculty advisor Paul Battaglia said the annual event has now raised more than $700,000 during its nine-year history.

“Many students plan NHS [national honor society] projects and then donate the proceeds to Squan-A-Thon,” he said, adding that some even donate their babysitting or tip money. “The sacrifice is amazing.”

Fundraising activities continue throughout the year and include bake sales, gala auctions, craft nights and dining-to-donate events, Mr. Battaglia said. One of the program’s larger fundraising efforts this year revolved around the Honig family, whose members spoke during Friday night’s proceedings. They lost their seven-year-old son Jake to cancer. The Squan-A-Thon committee members sold shirts in his honor and raised $3,000.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.