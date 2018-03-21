New borough hall plan presented to borough council

BELMAR — A conceptual plan to bring a new borough hall, gymnasium, five-story mixed use building and a parking deck to Belmar was presented to the Belmar Borough Council on Tuesday night.

The project, according to Borough Administrator Colleen Connolly, would be public/private partnership with no debt burden to the taxpayers.

“It would be financed through the development agency, Brandywine, and it would be an opportunity to create this new public infrastructure investment of a borough hall, police headquarters and gymnasium with no impact to the taxpayers,” said Ms. Connolly at the council meeting. “The trade off of that is the private development.”

The plan calls for a new municipal building on the corner of 7th Avenue and River Road, a new parking deck at the corner of 6th Avenue and River Road and mixed used building at the corner of 6th Avenue and Main Street.

The new municipal building would be three-stories tall, with a new police headquarters, new administration offices and regulation-sized hardwood floor gymnasium complete with a stage and locker rooms.

The parking deck would be five stories, and provide approximately 500 parking spaces, plus an additional 20 on the surface level. It would accomodate for borough employees, residents of the residential project and add 50 public spaces. Approximately 370 spaces are planned for the residential project, and approximately 150 are planned for municipal and public use.

The mixed use building would be five stories tall and for commercial and retail space on the ground floor, along with approximately 206 residential units above. There will also be gallery space dedicated to the Belmar Arts Center, said Ms. Connolly, since its current building will have to be demolished as part of the proposed plan.

