Moms Demand Action hosts forum on gun education

SPRING LAKE — On the same day as the National Student Walkout, moms from Monmouth and Ocean County filled the Spring Lake Community House theater to learn about guns.

The Monmouth and Ocean County chapters of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America presented a March 14 forum on firearms 101, “so we can speak [about guns] with a little bit more authority,” said Theresa Turner, co-lead of the Monmouth County chapter.

Elizabeth Friedman, the second Monmouth County co-lead, said last Wednesday’s forum had 375 people register — the largest ever for the advocacy group.

According to a pamphlet handed out at the event, Moms Demand Action for Guns Sense in America was created to advocate for “stronger laws and policies that will reduce gun violence in America and save lives.”

Ms. Friedman said the group recently had to split into two separate chapters — formally the Monmouth and Ocean County chapter to now having a chapter for each county.

“We started the local group about a year ago,” said Ms. Friedman in her opening remarks to the audience. “After the horrific shootings in Parkland [Florida], we had a huge increase in our membership, and we split the groups as we’ve just such an outpouring of support from everyone. It’s great to see everyone here, but it’s heartbreaking why you are all here.”

