Doherty says he will leave mayor’s job on April 10

BELMAR — By the end of April, Belmar will have a new mayor and a new member of borough council. Mayor Matthew Doherty announced at the borough council meeting Tuesday night that his last day as mayor of Belmar will be April 10.

Mr. Doherty said he was stepping down to serve as the executive director of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority [CRDA].

“The residents of Belmar need and deserve a mayor here full time for everything that’s going on,” Mr. Doherty said.

According to borough statute, Council President Brian Magovern will assume the mayoral responsibilities once the mayor vacates his seat.

The borough council will then hold a special meeting on Saturday, April 14 to vote on three names provided by the Belmar Democratic Party to fill the vacated mayor’s seat.

That person will serve for the remainder of the mayor’s term — until the end of 2018 — and will have to run for election this November for a new, four-year term as mayor.

