Shore towns issue snow-related street parking alert

With Wednesday’s forecast calling for the potential of heavy snow, Shore area towns have posted notices to residents requesting them to keep their vehicles off the streets.

Manasquan and Belmar have posted have posted notices on the borough websites or social media pages reminding residents of borough ordinances that require residents to remove their vehicles from borough streets to allow for the plowing of snow.

“The [ordinance] shall remain in effect after the snow has ceased until the streets have been plowed sufficiently and to the extent that parking will not interfere with the normal flow of traffic. Any unoccupied vehicle parked in violation of this ordinance can be issued a summons and if deemed a traffic or safety hazard towed at the owners expense,” states the notice posted on the Borough of Manasquan website.

The Borough of Belmar’s official Facebook page reads, “This is necessary to allow our snow removal operation to proceed quickly and without impediment. If you require assistance with off the street parking please ask your neighbors for space or utilize the parking areas at Dempsey Lot on 16th Avenue or Borough Hall at 6th and Main Street.”

In Spring Lake, there is no ordinance that prohibits borough residents from parking on the street during a snow storm. However, Tuesday morning the borough’s official Facebook page requested that, “To help our Public Works Department remove snow, please avoid parking on the street during the storm.”

Bradley Beach posted on its website Tuesday morning that the alternate parking regulations will be in effect once snow begins to fall.

Lake Como also posted a winter storm notice on its website.

“In order to ensure that the DPW can clear the roads safely and easily, please utilize off-street parking or follow the Borough’s snow ordinance. The ordinance requires that all vehicles be parked on the SOUTH and WEST side of the streets until the snow fall has stopped and the road has been plowed. Then all vehicles must be moved to the NORTH and EAST sides so that plowing may continue,” the notice reads.