Jack Morrow Jaffe, 73, passed away on March 3 after complications from surgery.

Born in Westfield to David and Margaret Jaffe, he attended New York Military Academy and Wagner College. Jack married Marie Carr in August 1964 and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

He resided with his family in Somerset County from