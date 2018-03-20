Herbert Conrad Koffler Jr.

Star News Group Staff
Herbert Conrad Koffler Jr., 89, of Wall, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 18.

Herb was born in Elizabeth on Aug. 9, 1928 to Herbert Conrad Koffler and Isabelle Ballentine Koffler and grew up in Irvington as an only child for 14 years until his sister, Isabelle, was born. Upon graduating high