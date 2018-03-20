Brian Patrick Sturdee

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
26 views

Brian Patrick Sturdee, 49, of Asbury Park, died Saturday, March 17. He was born at home in Masonville. He was a landscaping specialist.

He was predeceased by his parents Gail Marter Bopp and Calvin Henry Sturdee, two sisters Deborah Riggio and Diane Zimmer and nephew Jordan Zimmer.

He is survived by sisters