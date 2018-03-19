Suzanne McGrady

Suzanne McGrady, 67, of Point Pleasant and formerly of Wall Township, passed away on Saturday, March 17 at her home.

Suzanne was born on Jan. 7, 1951 in New Brunswick, the oldest daughter of Vera and Charles “Chick” Weckel. She attended Metuchen High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree of fine arts