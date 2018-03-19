Robert Sensale

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
15 views

Robert Sensale, 93, of Manasquan passed away at home on Friday, March 16.

Bob was born in the Bronx, New York and moved to Manasquan in 1997. He attended the College of the City of New York and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Bob was