Frances “Frankie” Walsh

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
10 views

Frances Bridget Quinn Walsh, 88, of Manasquan, passed away on March 18 after a fierce battle.

Frankie was born on July 8, 1929 in New Brunswick to Kathleen Harkins and Francis Quinn. She was the fourth of five daughters and predeceased by Mary, Katherine, Margaret and Anne.

She graduated from St. Peter’s High