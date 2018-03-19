Charles Meeks Mason II

Charles Meeks Mason II, 82, of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away on March 6 with family by his side.

He was born in Morristown on May 9, 1936. He was graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. In 1956, he met the love of his life, Barbara Mueller. They lived in Wall Township and Brielle