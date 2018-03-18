MANASQUAN — The Manasquan girls’ basketball team defeated Franklin, 72-60, on Sunday to emerge the winners of New Jersey’s Tournament of Champions.

The Warriors’ victory avenged last year’s heartbreaking loss to Franklin, which had come on a buzzer beating score in the final seconds.

Manasquan was playing in its fifth consecutive TOC, a record, after beating Saddle River, 80-67 at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River in the semifinal on Friday. The Warriors locked up a TOC final rematch with Franklin with an impressive third quarter against Saddle River, outscoring their semifinal opponents 24-13.

Franklin had advanced to the final with a 56-53 overtime victory against St. Rose in the other semifinal on Friday in Toms River. The Purple Roses led for much of the game, but Franklin tied it with less than 30 seconds left to force overtime.

St. Rose ends it season with a record of 27-4, Lucy Thomas led the Purple Roses with 18 points in the loss to Franklin.

