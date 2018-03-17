MANASQUAN — The Manasquan girls’ basketball team will be playing in the Tournament of Champions final on Sunday for a record fifth time in a row after defeating Saddle River Day, 80-67 at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River on Friday in the semifinal.



The Warriors will face Franklin, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Trenton in a repeat of the championship game last year when Franklin defeated Manasquan on a buzzer-beater.

The Warriors ensured a repeat of the TOC final with an impressive third quarter against the Rebels on Friday.

Manasquan out-scored Saddle River Day 24-13 during the third quarter to take a commanding, 62-43 lead.

Dara Mabrey carried the Warriors in the first half, scoring 20 of her game total 26 points, while Faith Masonius and several teammates chipped in a big way during the second half.

Masonius scored 26 points, while also pulling down 20 rebounds, while Lola Mullaney had 19 for Manasquan.

Franklin advanced to the final after a 56-53 overtime victory against St. Rose in the other semifinal on Friday in Toms River.

The Purple Roses led for much of the game, but Franklin tied it with less than 30 seconds left to force overtime.

St. Rose ends it season with a record of 27-4, Lucy Thomas led the Purple Roses with 18 points in the loss to Franklin.

